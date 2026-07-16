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Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin banned from leaving country

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by Kate Tsurkan
Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin banned from leaving country
Archival photo for illustrative purposes. Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party Boris Nadezhdin seen speaking during a press conference at his headquarters in St. Petersburg on Jan. 14, 2024. (Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin reported on July 16 that he has been prohibited by Russian authorities from traveling abroad less than a week after being labeled a "foreign agent."

"My lawyers and I are looking into it. They say the decision is unlawful. We will appeal it," Nadezhdin wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the 2024 Russian presidential election, Nadezhdin sought to run as the anti-war candidate.

Although Nadezhdin’s anti-war views make him an opposition politician, he has never been viewed in the same way as more prominent critics of the Kremlin, such as the slain Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Nadezhdin, by contrast, has long been seen as more of a moderate who could move between both opposition groups and Kremlin circles.

After an unexpected surge in his popularity, authorities prevented Nadezhdin's name from appearing on the ballot during the 2024 presidential election, claiming that the signatures submitted in support of his candidacy were somehow invalid.

On July 10 this year, Russian authorities designated Nadezhdin as a “foreign agent,” effectively preventing him from running in any future elections.

In Russia, being labeled a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin carries heavy social stigma, legal and financial restrictions, and a ban on holding public office.

Nadezhdin was then detained on July 13 for displaying "extremist symbols" after he shared a link to a video livestream that featured a photograph of the late Navalny. He was released on the condition that he appear in court, where his administrative case is scheduled to be heard on July 17.

The targeting of Nadezhdin reflects the ever-increasing pressure put on dissenting voices within Russia.

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Short-lived rise of Boris Nadezhdin, Putin’s ‘anti-war’ opponent
Russian oppositionEastern EuropeAlexei NavalnyRussian censorshipCensorship
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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