War

Russian tanker reportedly hit by sea drones in Black Sea near Turkish coast

by Kollen Post
The damaged LPG tanker Orinda, flying the Turkish flag, on fire after being hit by a Russian drone at the Ukrainian port city of Izmail, Odesa Oblast, on Nov. 17, 2025. (Turkey's General Directorate of Maritime Affairs/X)

A Russian oil tanker reportedly came under a drone attack in the Black Sea while en route to a port in northern Turkey on Dec. 2, according to Turkish authorities.

"The tanker MIDVOLGA-2, carrying sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia, reported being attacked 80 miles off our coast," the Turkish Transport Ministry wrote on X on Dec. 2. "Currently, there are no casualties among the 13 crew members, and the vessel has not requested assistance. The ship is proceeding toward Sinop under its own power."

According to Marine Traffic, an online ship-tracking platform, the Midvolga-2 is an oil and chemical tanker just under 140 meters long and sails under the Russian flag.

Citing unnamed Turkish officials, Bloomberg reported that the Midvolga-2 was struck by sea drones.

Eighty miles would be outside Turkey’s territorial waters but well within its Exclusive Economic Zone.

There has been no confirmation or even official mention of Ukraine in connection to the attack on the Midvolga-2, but it follows a series of recent Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s “shadow fleet” — vessels that skirt sanctions to sell Russian fossil fuels abroad. These strikes have typically used “Sea Baby” naval drones.

"These incidents, which occurred within our Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea, pose serious risks to navigation, life, property, and environmental safety in the region," Öncü Keçeli, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry, wrote on X on Nov. 29 in response to earlier such incidents.  

Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

