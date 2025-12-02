0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Russia

US envoy arrives in Moscow for high-stakes talks with Putin on ending war in Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US envoy arrives in Moscow for high-stakes talks with Putin on ending war in Ukraine
For illustration purposes only. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff attends the America Business Forum on Nov. 05, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Dec. 2 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the latest American attempt to push forward negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.  

The meeting, set for 5 p.m. local time, comes as Putin signals he sees no need for concessions, having dismissed prospects for progress days earlier and tied any ceasefire to Ukraine withdrawing from unoccupied territory — a nonstarter for Kyiv.

Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian economic negotiator met Witkoff in Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, Russian state media reported.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Witkoff will present Putin with the latest version of the U.S.-Ukraine framework drafted during recent rounds of talks in Geneva and Florida.

Those discussions involved Witkoff, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, who met a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on Nov. 30.

A White House official told the Kyiv Independent that Witkoff and Umerov held another meeting in Florida on Dec. 1 as part of ongoing efforts to revise the U.S.-backed plan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also held a phone call with Witkoff to discuss the outcomes of the discussions in Florida.

The original draft, unveiled in November, required Kyiv to cap the size of its military, abandon its NATO membership bid, and withdraw from some of the territories it controls.

A source in the Presidential Office previously told the Kyiv Independent that Witkoff shaped the first version of the proposal in direct coordination with Dmitriev, who's long been involved in Moscow's efforts to influence U.S. decision-making.

The Moscow visit marks Witkoff's sixth high-level meeting with Putin. Earlier sessions, held on Feb. 11, March 13, April 11 and 25, and in August, each lasted three to four hours.

Witkoff's role has drawn renewed scrutiny after leaked conversations published by Bloomberg showed him advising a Russian official on how to sway the White House.

Washington now waits to see whether Putin will accept or reject the newest framework, though experts the Kyiv Independent spoke with say expectations remain low.

Why Trump’s peace plan is unlikely to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineUnited StatesSteve WitkoffPeace talksMoscow
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks