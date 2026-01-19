Russian negotiator Dmitriev to reportedly meet US envoys in Davos

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with U.S. delegates in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week, Reuters reported on Jan. 19, citing two undisclosed sources.

Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Kremlin's economic negotiator, has played a key role in Moscow's outreach to Washington amid U.S. efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, the Russian official will meet Trump's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, on Jan. 20 to discuss the Washington-backed peace plan.

Trump's latest push to broker an end to hostilities in Ukraine centers around a 20-point peace framework ironed out in a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials.

Kyiv has signaled that the plan is "90%" ready, even though Moscow continues to reject compromise on some of the most thorny issues, such as the fate of partially occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The U.S. has not publicly commented on any meetings between Dmitriev and U.S. officials.

The WEF, taking place from Jan. 19 to 23, is an annual economic summit that brings together officials, experts, and business leaders from around the world. President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and over 60 other heads of state and government are expected to attend this year.

The forum will also be the venue of ongoing talks between Kyiv and Washington on post-war security guarantees and recovery efforts. Top Ukrainian security official Rustem Umerov said that the two parties would follow up on the discussions held over the last weekend in the U.S.