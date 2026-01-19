KI logo
Politics

Russian negotiator Dmitriev to reportedly meet US envoys in Davos

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russian negotiator Dmitriev to reportedly meet US envoys in Davos
Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), prior to a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with U.S. delegates in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week, Reuters reported on Jan. 19, citing two undisclosed sources.

Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Kremlin's economic negotiator, has played a key role in Moscow's outreach to Washington amid U.S. efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, the Russian official will meet Trump's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, on Jan. 20 to discuss the Washington-backed peace plan.

Trump's latest push to broker an end to hostilities in Ukraine centers around a 20-point peace framework ironed out in a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Kyiv has signaled that the plan is "90%" ready, even though Moscow continues to reject compromise on some of the most thorny issues, such as the fate of partially occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The U.S. has not publicly commented on any meetings between Dmitriev and U.S. officials.

The WEF, taking place from Jan. 19 to 23, is an annual economic summit that brings together officials, experts, and business leaders from around the world. President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and over 60 other heads of state and government are expected to attend this year.

The forum will also be the venue of ongoing talks between Kyiv and Washington on post-war security guarantees and recovery efforts. Top Ukrainian security official Rustem Umerov said that the two parties would follow up on the discussions held over the last weekend in the U.S.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Russia welcomes Trump’s tariffs on NATO allies over Greenland as ‘collapse’ of alliance
“The transatlantic alliance is over,” Kremlin economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
United StatesRussiaKirill DmitrievDavosSteve Witkoff
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, January 19
Monday, January 19
EU prepares to retaliate against Trump's Greenland threats.

The European Union is preparing possible retaliation against the United States, including up to 93 billion euros ($101 billion) in tariffs or restrictions on U.S. companies operating in the bloc, amid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland, the Financial Times reported Jan. 18.

Show More

Editors' Picks