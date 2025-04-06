The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian missile strike destroys Ukrainian channel Freedom TV's newsroom in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2025 5:18 PM 2 min read
Firefighters work at the attack site following the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on April 6, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack destroyed the newsroom of the Ukrainian television channel Freedom TV in Kyiv overnight on April 6 but no employees were hurt, the channel said in a statement.

The missile strike on Kyiv killed one person and wounded three, according to the local authorities.

The TV channel said that an office building where international broadcasting channels were located suffered from the attack. The three top floors were "destroyed" and the lower floors were "significantly damaged," Freedom TV said.

The statement said that the attack struck the premises where the state-owned International Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine, which owns Freedom TV and other channels, was building a new studio. Freedom TV said that its newsroom had been based in the building since a Russian attack damaged the channel's previous office in February.

The office building attacked during the April 6 missile strike on Kyiv also housed other channels owned by the state enterprise, including UATV English, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, UATV Português, and The Gaze, according to the statement.

Freedom TV said it continues to operate despite the attack from a backup studio.

The April 6 attack on Kyiv comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Western allies to do more, stressing that "the pressure on Russia is still not enough."

"The number of air attacks is growing," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Yuliia Bin, CEO of the International Broadcasting Multimedia Platform of Ukraine, vowed that her team would find a solution despite the attack.

"This is the second attack in less than two months," Bin said in a statement.

Zelensky calls for tougher Western response after Russian missiles strike Kyiv
“This is Russia’s way of showing its true intentions – to continue terror as long as the world allows it,” Zelensky said.
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
