Zelensky calls for tougher Western response after Russian missiles strike Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukraine's Western allies on April 6 that more needs to be done to stop Russian aggression, stressing that "the pressure on Russia is still not enough."

"The number of air attacks is growing," Zelensky said in a Telegram post after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed one and wounded three overnight.

"This is Russia's way of showing its true intentions – to continue terror as long as the world allows it."

Zelensky’s call for action from Western allies comes as the U.S. continues its efforts to end the war at any cost by pushing both sides toward a rushed peace deal. It remains unclear whether Europe could support Ukraine on its own if Washington were to suspend its military aid and intelligence sharing again.

Russian troops have launched over 1,460 aerial bombs, almost 670 combat drones, and over 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine during the past week, according to Zelensky.

On April 4, a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih – Zelensky's hometown –killed 19, including nine children, the local authorities said. Four more children who were injured during the attack are in serious condition at the hospital, according to their report.

"Every strike is against our people and children," Zelensky said in the Telegram post. "(Russian troops) are fighting against children playing in playgrounds."

Reacting to the U.S. Embassy's response to the Kryvyi Rih attack, Zelensky said on April 5 that it was "unpleasantly surprising," criticizing Ambassador Bridget Brink for not denouncing Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also insisted in an April 6 post on X that it was "time for more pressure on Moscow," saying that Russia's only response to the United States' full ceasefire proposal has been more missile, drone, and aerial bomb attacks against Ukraine and its people.