Russian cluster munition strike against Ukrainian training ground kills 1, injures 11, military says

A Russian missile attack struck a Ukrainian military training facility overnight on Aug. 12, killing one person and injuring 11, Ukraine's Ground Forces reported.

After the alarm sounded, a group of soldiers was struck by cluster munitions while heading for shelter, according to the Ground Forces.

"Another 12 service members sought medical assistance due to acoustic trauma and shock," the military said in a statement.

The attack follows a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian military training facilities in recent months, most recently a strike on July 29 that killed three soldiers and injured 18.

"In order to preserve the lives and health of people, continuous work is underway to equip training centers, military training grounds, and other military facilities with reliable shelters," the military said in a statement.

The exact location of training grounds hit in Russian attacks is not usually revealed for security reasons.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have increasingly faced scrutiny over Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian strikes against training grounds deep in the rear.

Former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi had pledged to ensure new safety standards on the training grounds and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths in the wake of a Russian strike in March.

Following additional attacks in May and June — including a June 1 strike on a training ground that left 12 dead and 60 injured — Drapatyi submitted his resignation as the Ground Forces commander.

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov was subsequently appointed to replace Drapatyi.