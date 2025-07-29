Become a member
News Feed

Russian missile hits Ukrainian military training ground, killing 3 soldiers, injuring 18

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian missile hits Ukrainian military training ground, killing 3 soldiers, injuring 18
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade take part in a military training at an undisclosed location in Kharkiv Oblast on May 14, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile attack on a military training facility of Ukraine's Ground Forces on July 29, killing at least three soldiers and injuring another 18.

The attack left three people dead and 18 wounded as of 9:30 p.m., Ukraine's Ground Forces reported via Telegram. Emergency services are currently at work on the scene.

"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties among the personnel," the Ground Forces said.

An official investigation into the causes of the personnel losses has been launched, the military said. A commission led by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service has also been set up to investigate the attack.

"If it's found that the actions or inaction of officials led to the deaths and injuries of military personnel, those responsible will be held accountable," the Ground Forces said.

Military leadership is also implementing "additional security measures" to safeguard the lives of soldiers during Russian strikes on training grounds and training centers, the Ground Forces said.

The attack follows a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian military training facilities in May and June.

Those attacks came after former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi had pledged to ensure new safety standards on the training grounds and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths in the wake of a Russian strike in March.

Following additional attacks in May and June — including a June 1 strike on a training ground that left 12 dead and 60 injured — Drapatyi submitted his resignation as the Ground Forces Commander. He was appointed Commander of the Joint Forces on June 3.

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov was subsequently appointed to replace Drapatyi as Ground Forces Commander.

Article image

.

UkraineRussiaRussian attackMissile attackmilitary trainingUkraine's Ground Forces
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

