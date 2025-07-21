'An extraordinary responsibility' — Ukraine's new ground forces commander outlines key priorities

Ukraine's newly appointed Ground Forces Commander, Brig. Gen. Hennadii Shapovalov, outlined his key priorities on July 21 in his first public statement since taking over the role on July 19.

In his new role, Shapovalov will oversee the organization, training, and operational deployment of Ukraine's Ground Forces, maintaining combat readiness and ensuring the effective execution of military tasks, while Russia escalates its offensive.

"It is a great honor and at the same time an extraordinary responsibility for me to lead the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a difficult time for our country," Shapovalov said in a statement, stressing his commitment to unity across the military and government structures.

According to Shapovalov, one of his top tasks is the "generation of forces," which includes forming, training, and staffing combat units. He emphasized that recruitment, contract service, and mobilization must become a conscious choice by citizens, not merely a formal obligation.

"The future of Ukraine depends on what happens at the front today," he said. "Therefore, all of our efforts should be directed towards the main thing — the preservation of the very fact of our state's existence."

"To the soldiers of the Land Forces: you are the heart of our defense. Your heroism, professionalism and dedication are worthy of the highest respect. My duty is to support all without exception the soldiers of the Ground Forces and to ensure decent conditions for their service," he added.

Currently, Ukraine faces personnel challenges as Russian forces continue to press along the front line. The pace of new enlistment has slowed recently, leaving infantry units understaffed.

Drawing on his leadership experience in Ukraine's South Operational Command and the Tavria operational group, as well as his recent role in NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission in Germany, Shapovalov stressed the need for realistic combat training, better instructor corps, and the integration of modern battlefield practices.

Shapovalov also pledged to support all components of the Ground Forces, from infantry and tanks to artillery, air defense, and army aviation, while prioritizing modern technologies, including drones, secure communications, and command systems.

Addressing service members directly, Shapovalov called them "the heart of our defense," vowing to improve conditions and ensure their efforts are matched by national unity and civilian support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Shapovalov on June 19, following the resignation of Mykhailo Drapatyi after a deadly Russian strike on a training ground. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Drapatyi was later named Commander of the Joint Forces.