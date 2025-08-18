Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory since November 2022, monitoring group says

Russia has occupied less than 1% of Ukrainian territory over 1,010 days of full-scale war, battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported on Aug. 18.

Russia made significant gains in multiple regions of Ukraine in the first months of the full-scale war. However, since November 2022, Russian forces have only captured 5,842 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, accounting for about 0.97% of the country's landmass, according to DeepState.

As of Nov. 12, 2022, 108,651 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were Russian occupation. Nearly three years later, as of Aug. 17, 2025, 114,493 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory is occupied by Russia.

Russian forces made their largest gains in the early days of the full-scale invasion, while Ukraine reclaimed significant ground in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts during its counteroffensives in 2022.

Since then, Russia's advances have slowed but not stopped, with the latest summer campaign bringing over 1,000 square kilometers of new territory under Russian control in June and July.

Overall, together with territories occupied by Russia since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in 2014, about 20% of Ukrainian land is currently under occupation.

A comparison of occupied Ukrainian territory — at its peak in March 2022 vs. February 2025 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently claimed that his troops are advancing "along the entire line of contact" in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. According to the New York Times, Putin believes the Russian army will break through Ukraine's defense lines.

Moscow initially demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from Ukrainian-controlled areas of all four regions, along with a ban on NATO membership, as preconditions for peace talks. Those demands have recently narrowed to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine's leadership has rejected handing any new territory over to Russian occupation, insisting on a ceasefire as the first step to negotiations. European allies have backed President Volodymyr Zelensky's position.