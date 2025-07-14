Russian Mi-8 helicopter goes missing in Far East with 5 aboard

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter carrying five people went missing on July 14 during a flight from Okhotsk to Magadan in Russia's Far East, Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant reported, citing the country's aviation agency Rosaviatsiya.

The aircraft had three crew members and two technicians on board. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the crew failed to establish contact at the scheduled time.

A search operation is underway. Another Mi-8 helicopter was deployed from Okhotsk, and an An-26 aircraft was dispatched from Magadan to aid in the search, officials said.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed utility helicopter widely used by Russia's military and civilian authorities for transport, combat support, and command missions.

The aircraft has a long service history but has been involved in several crashes, including during Russia's ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine. On May 23, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino in Oryol Oblast, killing the crew, TASS reported.

Western sanctions have severely impacted Russia's aviation sector, leaving many aircraft without essential parts for routine maintenance.