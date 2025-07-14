Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian Mi-8 helicopter goes missing in Far East with 5 aboard

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian Mi-8 helicopter goes missing in Far East with 5 aboard
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flies near the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Delil Souleiman / AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter carrying five people went missing on July 14 during a flight from Okhotsk to Magadan in Russia's Far East, Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant reported, citing the country's aviation agency Rosaviatsiya.

The aircraft had three crew members and two technicians on board. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the crew failed to establish contact at the scheduled time.

A search operation is underway. Another Mi-8 helicopter was deployed from Okhotsk, and an An-26 aircraft was dispatched from Magadan to aid in the search, officials said.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed utility helicopter widely used by Russia's military and civilian authorities for transport, combat support, and command missions.

The aircraft has a long service history but has been involved in several crashes, including during Russia's ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine. On May 23, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino in Oryol Oblast, killing the crew, TASS reported.

Western sanctions have severely impacted Russia's aviation sector, leaving many aircraft without essential parts for routine maintenance.

Ukraine’s new Liut ground drone ‘destroys’ Russian position with machine gun, HUR claims in new video
The deployment took place in Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region bordering Russia that has recently faced renewed Moscow’s attempts to advance.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
Mi-8RussiaAviationRussian Air ForceMoscow
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 14
 (Updated:  )
Trump says US will send more Patriots to Ukraine.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening," U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 13.

Monday, July 14
Show More

Editors' Picks