Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine's new Liut ground drone 'destroys' Russian position with machine gun, HUR claims in new video

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine's new Liut ground drone 'destroys' Russian position with machine gun, HUR claims in new video
Ukraine's domestically produced unmanned ground vehicle Liut (Fury). (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) is expanding the use of ground-based robotic systems in active combat, releasing on July 14 footage of the Liut (Fury) robotic platform in action in Sumy Oblast.

In the video, the robot advances on Russian positions and opens fire with a mounted heavy machine gun. The deployment took place in Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region bordering Russia that has recently faced renewed Moscow's attempts to advance.

"Having reached enemy positions, it destroys the Russian occupiers with dense machine gun fire. The armed and technological fight for Ukraine's freedom continues," HUR wrote on Telegram.

0:00
/
Footage released on July 14, 2025, shows the Liut (Fury) robotic platform in Sumy Oblast attacking Russian positions. (Ukraine's military intelligence agency / Telegram)

The specific date of the operation was not disclosed.

The Liut system, equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun, has passed combat testing in real battlefield conditions. It can identify and engage targets day and night, and its quiet electric motor and rugged build allow it to operate across challenging terrain and in harsh weather.

Ukrainian forces say the system is part of a broader push to integrate advanced unmanned technologies into front-line operations, helping to reduce troop casualties while maintaining combat effectiveness.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported capturing Russian troops using only drones and ground robotic systems, marking a first in the war's history.

Kyiv has accelerated its investment in robotic and drone warfare, increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robots to carry out offensive, surveillance, and logistical tasks.

Analysis: Ahead of Trump’s ‘major’ Russia announcement, what will happen next to Ukraine?
Amid ever-escalating aerial assaults, accelerating Russian advances in the east, and the weariness that comes with nearly 3.5 years of war, all eyes in Ukraine are once again focused upon one man — U.S. President Donald Trump. “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News on July 10, the latest development in a tortuously long and so far wholly ineffective U.S.-led peace process. Short of a massive injection of military aid, or crus
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDronesSumy Oblast
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 14
 (Updated:  )
Trump says US will send more Patriots to Ukraine.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening," U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 13.

Monday, July 14
Show More

Editors' Picks