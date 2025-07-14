Ukraine's new Liut ground drone 'destroys' Russian position with machine gun, HUR claims in new video

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) is expanding the use of ground-based robotic systems in active combat, releasing on July 14 footage of the Liut (Fury) robotic platform in action in Sumy Oblast.

In the video, the robot advances on Russian positions and opens fire with a mounted heavy machine gun. The deployment took place in Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region bordering Russia that has recently faced renewed Moscow's attempts to advance.

"Having reached enemy positions, it destroys the Russian occupiers with dense machine gun fire. The armed and technological fight for Ukraine's freedom continues," HUR wrote on Telegram.

Footage released on July 14, 2025, shows the Liut (Fury) robotic platform in Sumy Oblast attacking Russian positions. (Ukraine's military intelligence agency / Telegram)

The specific date of the operation was not disclosed.

The Liut system, equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun, has passed combat testing in real battlefield conditions. It can identify and engage targets day and night, and its quiet electric motor and rugged build allow it to operate across challenging terrain and in harsh weather.

Ukrainian forces say the system is part of a broader push to integrate advanced unmanned technologies into front-line operations, helping to reduce troop casualties while maintaining combat effectiveness.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported capturing Russian troops using only drones and ground robotic systems, marking a first in the war's history.

Kyiv has accelerated its investment in robotic and drone warfare, increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robots to carry out offensive, surveillance, and logistical tasks.