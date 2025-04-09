The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian armed forces, Russian Courts, Crime
Edit post

Russian general suspected of fraud to reportedly lead Storm-Z penal unit in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek April 9, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read
Former Major General Ivan Popov in an undated photo. (Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army suspected of large-scale fraud, signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to go fight in Ukraine, pro-state outlet Kommersant reported on April 9.

Popov is expected to lead one of the Storm-Z detachments, a front-line assault group largely composed of convicts and known for high casualty rates, Kommerstant's source in security services claimed.

The officer's lawyer and the Defense Ministry appealed to the military court overseeing the case to suspend the proceedings and release Popov from detention to go fight in Ukraine, the Russian media reported.

Popov was arrested in May 2024 on suspicions he took part in the theft of 1,700 metric tons of metal intended for building fortifications in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The general was dismissed from his command in 2023 after he reportedly bypassed the command of Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and attempted to directly appeal to the Kremlin over poor battlefield conditions.

In March, Popov sent an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he had always been a "loyal soldier" and asking for permission to return to military service.

Does Trump have red lines with Russia? The question has experts stumped
He’s been “pissed off,” “not happy,” and “very angry,” but so far, U.S. President Donald Trump is yet to take any concrete action to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a full ceasefire. Trump has multiple forms of leverage he could use against the Kremlin — increasing military
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.