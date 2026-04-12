Russian forces executed 4 Ukrainian POWs in Kharkiv Oblast, prosecutors say

Russian troops shot dead four Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on April 11 near the village of Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on April 12.

According to the investigation, Russian soldiers entered Ukrainian positions, captured four soldiers from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ separate mechanized brigades, and then deliberately shot them using automatic weapons.

A pretrial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers cruel treatment of prisoners of war resulting in their death. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the case.

On April 11, DeepState, a Ukrainian open-source mapping group, published a video it said showed Russian soldiers shooting four Ukrainian POWs.

0:00 / 1× Video allegedly showing Russian soldiers shooting four Ukrainian POWs near the village of Veterynarne in Kharkiv Oblast on April 11, 2026. (Deepstate / Telegram)

"Another video has been received by the editorial team. The Russians entered the positions through the neighbors," DeepState wrote under the video.

Ukraine has documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of at least 337 captured Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) as of the end of 2025, according to Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets.