KI logo
War

At least 337 Ukrainian POWs 'brutally' executed by Russia, Ukraine's ombudsman says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 337 Ukrainian POWs 'brutally' executed by Russia, Ukraine's ombudsman says
Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets gives an interview on March 24, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has "deliberately and brutally" executed at least 337 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) as of the end of 2025, Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said on March 3 during a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The mistreatment of prisoners of war constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

"Russia has turned torture into state policy and uses it as a weapon," Lubinets said in a post on Telegram.

Lubinets added that, according to U.N. data, 95% of Ukrainian POWs are systematically tortured in captivity.

Lubinets called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, ensure that every crime is fully documented, and bring those responsible to justice.

"This issue is critically important — the world cannot stand aside," he said.

As of February 2026, Russia is holding approximately 7,000 Ukrainians captive, including civilians — a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

More than 4,000 Ukrainians held captive by Russia are military personnel. Ukraine, in turn, holds around 4,000 Russian prisoners of war and has reiterated its readiness to carry out an exchange on an "all-for-all" format, according to Zelensky.

Returning civilians from Russian territory remains even more difficult than securing the release of military personnel.

In 2025, Ukraine conducted 10 prisoner exchanges, bringing home 2,080 service members but only 230 civilians, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Jan. 20.

The most recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on Feb. 5, 2026, with 157 Ukrainian service members and civilians returning home.

read also

‘I betrayed my country’ — the Ukrainian prison where women collaborators wait for Russia
Nelia Checheta served the state for decades — first with the Soviet military in Turkmenistan and later in Ukraine’s Emergency Service — earning official honors along the way. At 62, her story continues not with commendations, but with a long prison sentence for collaboration. Checheta was convicted of passing information on Ukrainian troops and aircraft movements to an agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). She insisted the case was fabricated, but the evidence presented in court sug
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
PrisonersRussiaUkraine
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, March 3
Zelensky's ex-chief of staff Yermak to head lawyers' association committee.

The committee was created by order of Lidia Izovitova, head of the association. Izovitova has faced criticism for allegedly being a protégé of pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Izovitova's tenure as head of the association ended in 2022, and she has been accused of holding her position illegally.

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian team barred from wearing Ukraine map on uniform at Winter Paralympics.

The International Paralympic Committee barred Ukraine’s Paralympic team from wearing their ceremonial uniform for the upcoming Winter Games, saying the design featuring a map of Ukraine was political, according to National Paralympic Committee President Valerii Sushkevych.

Monday, March 2
Show More

Editors' Picks