Russian drones strike Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts killing 1 person, injuring at least 21

by Kateryna Denisova
Russian drones strike Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts killing 1 person, injuring at least 21
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on July 14, 2025. (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Russian troops launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts on July 14, killing one person and injuring at least 21, local authorities reported.

In the town of Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast, two Russian Geran-2 drones struck around noon, damaging residential buildings, an administrative office, a boiler house, and several vehicles.

The attack killed a 57-year-old woman and injured ten other people, including a 13-year-old girl, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Around the same time, Russian drones targeted an educational institution in the city of Sumy. Six people were injured, three men and three women, including staff members and a 19-year-old student, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Around the same time, Russian drones attacked an educational institution in the city. Three men and three women were injured, including staff members and a 19-year-old student, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

A subsequent strike on a medical facility in the area wounded five more people.

Due to the oblast's proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts regularly come under Russian drone, missile, and artillery strikes that have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Weeks ago, Ukrainian forces reportedly stabilized the situation in Sumy Oblast and pushed the Russian army further away from Sumy amid Russia's summer advance into the region, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 30.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

