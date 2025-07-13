Become a member
News Feed

Russian drones kill 1, injure 3 in Sumy Oblast amid attack on civilian, critical infrastructure

2 min read
Avatar
by Natalia Yermak
Russian drones kill 1, injure 3 in Sumy Oblast amid attack on civilian, critical infrastructure
A sign at the entrance of the city of Sumy reads 'Sumy' in Ukrainian, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy on July 13 killed one person and injured three others, Governor Oleh Gryhorov reported, amid a larger attack on the region's critical infrastructure.

A 57-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after being struck by a Russian drone while driving towards the community of Khotin. Similarly. a 63-year-old and a 71-year-old were hospitalized amid a drone attack on a residential area in Novoslobidse.

No further information was provided as to the status of the injured victims.

The casualties came amid a large drone attack on the region.

Part of Sumy, the capital city of the oblast that borders Russia in Ukraine's north, was left without power due to the Russian drone attack, according to local authorities.

According to Gryhorov, one of the Russian drones had hit critical infrastructure in the city.

"Part of the city was temporarily left without electricity. A number of important institutions have been switched to backup power supply," a statement from Gryhorov said.

Among other buildings, three hospitals were left without power, according to Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of the city.

Due to the oblast's proximity to the Russian border, Sumy Oblast and the city regularly come under Russian drone, missile, and artillery attacks that have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Weeks ago, Ukrainian forces reportedly stabilized the situation in Sumy Oblast and pushed the Russian army further away from Sumy amid Russia's summer advance into the region, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 30.

Article image
UkraineRussiaWarBlackoutCritical infrastructureSumy OblastDrone attackCasualties
Avatar
Natalia Yermak

Reporter

Natalia Yermak is a staff writer for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a fixer-producer and contributing reporter for the New York Times since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Previously, she worked in film production and documentary.

Read more

