Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 10, infant and children among victims

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 10, infant and children among victims
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the city of Kharkiv during the blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked the northeastern city of Kharkiv with drones the night of Aug. 1, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 10 people, including children, local authorities reported.

The victims include a 5-month-old baby, along with a 9-year-old and 10-year-old boy, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Of the 10 victims, five have been hospitalized, the governor said.

A Russian Molniya kamikaze drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Emergency services are operating on the scene.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks throughout Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.

The attack also follows the deadliest Russian strike on Kyiv this year. A missile and drone attack on July 31 killed 31 people and injured 159 in the capital. The attack injured more children than any strike against Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The scale of the attack led U.S. President Donald Trump to call Russia's actions "disgusting." He told reporters in the wake of the strike that Russia has eight days to agree to peace terms or face additional U.S. sanctions.

Ukraine war latest: ‘Words are very important,’ — Trump orders nuclear submarines deployed after Medvedev’s threats
* ‘Words are very important,’ — Trump orders nuclear submarines deployed after Medvedev’s threats * Zelensky urges direct leader-level peace talks as Putin blames ‘excessive expectations’ * As death toll reaches 31, Russia’s attack on Kyiv becomes most deadly on capital this year * 20,000 Russian troops killed in July alone, Trump says * In ‘first step,’ Germany to send Ukraine 2 Patriot launchers ‘in coming days’ U.S. President Donald Trump said on August 1 he has ordered two nuclear subm
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image

UkraineRussiaRussian attackKharkiv OblastDrone attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 1
Show More

Editors' Picks