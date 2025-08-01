Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 10, infant and children among victims

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked the northeastern city of Kharkiv with drones the night of Aug. 1, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 10 people, including children, local authorities reported.

The victims include a 5-month-old baby, along with a 9-year-old and 10-year-old boy, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Of the 10 victims, five have been hospitalized, the governor said.

A Russian Molniya kamikaze drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Emergency services are operating on the scene.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks throughout Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.

The attack also follows the deadliest Russian strike on Kyiv this year. A missile and drone attack on July 31 killed 31 people and injured 159 in the capital. The attack injured more children than any strike against Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The scale of the attack led U.S. President Donald Trump to call Russia's actions "disgusting." He told reporters in the wake of the strike that Russia has eight days to agree to peace terms or face additional U.S. sanctions.