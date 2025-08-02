Become a member
News Feed

Russian drone strike kills child in Sumy Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian drone strike kills child in Sumy Oblast
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian flags are seen near an anti-drone protective net hanging on a street of a deserted border village in Sumy Oblast on June 13, 2025. (Oleksandr Oleksiienko/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia targeted the village of Svesa in Sumy Oblast with drones on Aug. 2, killing a 12-year-old boy.

The attack struck at around 2:30 p.m. local time, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. A 12-year-old boy near the attack site died of his injuries before medics could arrive.

Another boy, age 13, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

"Unspeakable pain. Sincere condolences to the family. No words can lessen this loss," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

The border villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast are subject to daily attacks from Russia. The relentless strikes have triggered mandatory evacuations in hundreds of communities.

Moscow has aimed to open a new front in Sumy Oblast and succeeded in capturing several border villages in June. Ukrainian forces have thus far blocked further Russian attempts to push deeper into the region.

Russia has ramped up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine throughout spring and summer, a devastating strategy whose impact is measured in human lives. On July 31, Russia struck Kyiv with its deadliest attack this year, harming more children than in any previous strike on the capital.

Russia launched record 6,129 drones against Ukraine during July, smashing previous month's high
Article image
UkraineRussiaRussian attackDrone attackSumy OblastCivilian casualtiesUkrainian children
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

