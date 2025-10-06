Russian drone hits maternity hospital in Sumy

Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in the city of Sumy on Oct. 6, authorities reported on Oct. 6.

There were 120 staff members, 35 patients, and 11 children inside the building at the time of the attack, President's Office Head Andrii Yermak said.

Everyone managed to take shelter in time, and no casualties were reported. The fire has since been extinguished by first responders.

Footage purportedly shows a Russian drone striking a perinatal center in the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Oleh Hryhorov/Telegram)

"This is yet another cynical strike by the Russian army on civilian infrastructure — on a place where new life begins every day," said Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

The border settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast are subjected to waves of Russian attacks on a daily basis. The relentless strikes have triggered mandatory evacuations in hundreds of communities.

On Oct. 4, a Russian double-tap drone strike on a railway station in the region killed one person and injured at least 30 others including three children.

Russia aimed to open up a new front line in Sumy Oblast in spring, seizing several villages in May and June and coming within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the regional capital. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian forces have "completely thwarted" Russia's Sumy offensive.