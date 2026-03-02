KI logo
Russian drone hits passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 1 killed, 7 injured

by Polina Moroziuk
A passenger train car is damaged after a Russian drone strike in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 2, 2026. (Oleksii Kuleba / t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

A Russian drone strike hit a commuter passenger train in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring seven others, regional officials said March 2.

The strike marks the second reported Russian attack on a passenger train since Jan. 27, when a train in Kharkiv Oblast was hit, and comes amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025.

"Russians struck transport infrastructure. A fire broke out," Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

One man who was wounded in the attack later died in hospital, Hanzha added.

Seven people were injured, including two children — a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Five of the wounded remain hospitalized in moderate condition, according to reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba clarified that a Russian drone struck one of the cars of a moving suburban train operated by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), calling it another attack on civilian rail transport.'''

Ukrzaliznytsia previously reported that Russia began escalating strikes on rail infrastructure in July 2025, targeting major junction stations in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast; Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Koziatyn, Vinnytsia Oblast – key hubs for both civilian travel and the supply of Ukrainian troops in frontline areas.

Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

