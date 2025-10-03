KI logo
News Feed

Russian drone attack on farm kills 13,000 pigs in Kharkiv Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Russian drone attack on farm kills 13,000 pigs in Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on a pig farm in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 3, 2025. The attack killed approximately 13,000 pigs in the fire that ensued. (Ukraine's State Emergency Servive)

A Russian drone strike on a pig farm in Kharkiv Oblast killed approximately 13,000 pigs on Oct. 3, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Amid the Russian drone attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the agricultural enterprise located in the community of Novovodolazka. The fire, which spanned 13,600 square meters (146,000 square feet), engulfed eight pig stalls on the property.

Graphic photos released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service show the carcases of the crammed pigs, some visibly burned and mutilated as a result of the fire.

One employee of the enterprise was also injured in the attack, although the status or identity of the injured victim was not revealed.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov called the removal of the pig corpses a "complex process," with officials noting that 32 personnel were involved in the rescue process.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, animals and livestock has immensely suffered from the consequences of Russian attacks.

Russia has previously targeted Ukrainian zoos in strikes, and animals living in nature reserves and shelters under Russian occupation have reportedly suffered from starvation and malnutrition.

Animal rights organization UAnimals estimated in June 2024 that over 6,000,000 animals have died since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 — although that total has grown significantly since the report was published, with millions more animals killed as a result of Russia's invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Russia targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in massive strikes ahead of winter, Zelensky says
Key developments on Oct. 3: * Russia targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in massive strikes ahead of winter, Zelensky says * Ukrainian drones strike major Russian chemical plant over 1,700 kilometers from front lines * Trump unlikely to send Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports * One of Russia’s largest refineries in southern Urals hit by Ukrainian drones, SBU source confirms * Germany shuts down Munich Airport due to drone sightings as Bavaria pushes for tougher re
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarAgriculture newsDrone attackKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 4
Show More

Editors' Picks