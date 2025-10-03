Russian drone attack on farm kills 13,000 pigs in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian drone strike on a pig farm in Kharkiv Oblast killed approximately 13,000 pigs on Oct. 3, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Amid the Russian drone attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the agricultural enterprise located in the community of Novovodolazka. The fire, which spanned 13,600 square meters (146,000 square feet), engulfed eight pig stalls on the property.

Graphic photos released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service show the carcases of the crammed pigs, some visibly burned and mutilated as a result of the fire.

One employee of the enterprise was also injured in the attack, although the status or identity of the injured victim was not revealed.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov called the removal of the pig corpses a "complex process," with officials noting that 32 personnel were involved in the rescue process.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, animals and livestock has immensely suffered from the consequences of Russian attacks.

Russia has previously targeted Ukrainian zoos in strikes, and animals living in nature reserves and shelters under Russian occupation have reportedly suffered from starvation and malnutrition.

Animal rights organization UAnimals estimated in June 2024 that over 6,000,000 animals have died since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 — although that total has grown significantly since the report was published, with millions more animals killed as a result of Russia's invasion.