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Russian attack on food processing company kills 3, injures 28, including 2-year-old girl, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian attack on food processing company kills 3, injures 28, including 2-year-old girl, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Emergency services extinguish a fire at an enterprise in Pavlohrad following a Russian attack on July 23, 2026. (Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram)

A Russian daytime attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23 killed three people and injured at least 28, local authorities said.

The strike hit the food processing company around noon local time, sparking a fire at the facility. The regional prosecutor's office said Russia attacked the city with KAB guided aerial bombs but did not disclose how many were used.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said a 2-year-old girl was among the injured. He added that three people remained in intensive care in serious condition.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike in his social media posts.

"Every day, Russia continues to terrorize our people. It uses various kinds of weapons against Ukraine – guided aerial bombs, missiles, and drones. Ensuring our ability to defend against these attacks is critical," Zelensky said on X.

This was the second KAB guided aerial bomb attack on the city in the past week. Russian forces first used this weapon against Pavlohrad on July 20, striking a high-rise apartment building. The attack killed two people and injured 18 others, including a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to Hanzha.

Russian attacks elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured seven people over the past day, Hanzha reported.

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Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Pavlohrad had a population of about 100,000. Located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, roughly 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the front line, the city has become a hub for military personnel and civilians displaced from less secure settlements in the east and southeast of the region.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released July 14 that June was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, with at least 293 killed and 1,990 injured.

Long-range missiles and drones remained the leading cause of civilian casualties in June, accounting for 45% of all casualties, with 126 people killed and 907 injured. Most of those attacks struck urban centers far from the front line, including Kyiv and Dnipro, according to the report.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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