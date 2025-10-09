KI logo
Fire breaks out at Russian gas plant after reported drone strike

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near Svobodny, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

A fire allegedly broke out at a Lukoil gas processing plant in Kotovo, Russia, following a reported drone attack overnight on Oct. 9.

The Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents in Russia's Volgograd region, reported the blaze at the Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

There has been no official confirmation of the reports. However, Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov earlier said that "fires at fuel and energy facilities" were being addressed after attacks in the region.

Local authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the reported attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Satellite images from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) confirmed a fire at the gas processing plant.

The Korobkovsky gas processing plant is the largest natural gas processor in Russia's Southern Federal District. The facility, which began operations in September 1966, plays a key role in the region's energy infrastructure.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

