Russian attacks kill 9, injure 95 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 95 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 5.

Russia launched 93 long-range kamikaze Shahed-type drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that Ukraine downed 76 of them. Seventeen drones struck 10 locations.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 60 times with drones and artillery, local authorities said, including a drone attack that targeted a market in the city of Nikopol. The strike killed five people and injured 27 others, and caused significant damage to the market. Other attacks throughout the day damaged houses, the authorities said, injuring one other.

Russia targeted the coastal city of Odesa in a drone attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. Serhii Lysak, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said on April 5 that three people were injured by the strike, which damaged 25 residential balconies and shattered 250 windows.

A drone attack injured 29 people in Sumy Oblast, including 19 children aged from two to 15 years old, local authorities said on April 5. Other drone and missile attacks in the last 24-hours injured an additional seven people in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks killed one person and injured two others. One-hundred and sixty-nine people, including 139 children, were evacuated from front-line areas over the last day due to Russian attacks, Filashkin said.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured 13 in Kherson Oblast, local authorities reported on April 5. The strikes also damaged houses, residential apartment blocks, and an ambulance.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was killed by a long-range kamikaze drone strike, governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on April 5.

Russian attacks injured 11 people in Kharkiv Oblast, including an 11-year-old girl, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 887 times with drones, rockets, and artillery in the last 24 hours, causing damage to houses and cars, according to local authorities. No casualties were reported.

Two people were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast by a Russian drone strike, local authorities reported.