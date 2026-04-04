Russia increases attacks on civilians, killing 16 and injuring 94 more

Russia’s terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians killed at least 16 people and injured 94 over the last day, despite Kyiv’s pleas for an Easter ceasefire.



In one of the worst attacks, a Russian drone targeted a market in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 27 on the morning of April 4, Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported.



At around the same time, Russian forces hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, injuring five people, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.



Overnight, Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a five-month-old baby, a six-year-old boy, and a 41-year-old woman as fires blazed through neighborhoods, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor.



Another Russian drone tore through an apartment in Sumy during a mass nighttime attack. In total, 13 people are known to have been injured, including a 15-year-old girl, reported the Sumy City Council.



The day before, Russian aerial attacks on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killed six people and injured 10, hitting homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.



Russian forces attacked 11 districts in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kharkiv city, with glide bombs and drones on April 3 and April 4, killing four people and injuring 11, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.



Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on April 3 killed one person and injured 25 others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.



The attacks come as Catholics and Protestants prepare to celebrate Easter on April 5. Eastern Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 12 this year.



President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a ceasefire during the religious celebrations. But Moscow answered by intensifying strikes.



Last month saw some of the heaviest aerial campaigns from Russia, with 6,500 drone attacks and nearly 8,000 glide bombs dropped — a wartime record.