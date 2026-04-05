Russian drone strikes damage residential buildings in Odesa, injuring at least 3

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Odesa overnight on April 5, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least three people, local officials reported.

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported that four balconies have been completely destroyed and another 25 damaged in apartment buildings in the Khadzhybeiske district of the city. Multiple vehicles had also caught fire in the strike.

Gas supplies to the damaged buildings have also been temporarily cut off, Lysak added.

The full extent of the damage caused was not clear as rescue workers continue to assess the scene. Two of the injured victims have been hospitalized, while another is recovering "on an outpatient basis."

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the a Russian drone attack on the region beginning around 1 a.m. local time.

Located in southern Ukraine off the Black Sea, the port city of Odesa has served as a regular target of Russian attacks given its proximity to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia's most recent large-scale attack on Odesa occurred on March 28 when a Russian drone struck the roof of a maternity hospital, as well as three "educational institutions," in the Prymorskyi district of the city, killing two victims and injuring at least 14, including a child.



