Russian attacks kill 9, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 15 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 30.

Russian forces launched 65 Shahed-type drones and decoys from Russia’s Bryansk, Orel, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, and Russian-occupied Crimea, at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 46 drones, while another 19 drones reached their targets in six locations.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed an entire family, including a 35-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and their two children, aged 6 and 4, in the Krasnopillia community.

Russian attacks also killed a 60-year-old woman in the Shalyhyne community and injured a 23-year-old man in the Myropillia community, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people, including two in the town of Kostiantynivka and one in the town of Druzhkivka. Eight people were also injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 29 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. One person was killed and four others suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove and Mezhova communities, injuring two women, aged 49 and 59, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Nizhyn district, leaving approximately 26,000 residents in Bobrovytsia and nearby settlements without power. The region came under fire 20 times over the past 24 hours as Russian forces continued shelling across the area, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.