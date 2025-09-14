Russian attacks kill 7, injure 34 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven civilians and injured 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 14.

Ukrainian forces downed 52 out of the 58 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a 72-year-old man and injured a 67-year-old woman near Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Earlier in the morning of Sept. 14, Russia targeted a minibus with a first-person-view (FPV) drone in the region, injuring a 60-year-old man.

First-person-view (FPV) drones were used to attack a multitude of locations all across the front line.

An attack hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five people, including a 13-year-old boy, near Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 57-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two other men, aged 71 and 74, were injured, he added.

In a separate attack on Kupiansk, Russian troops also injured two women and a man.

Four people were killed, and 10 others injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and eight others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.