KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 34 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 34 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven civilians and injured 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 14.

Ukrainian forces downed 52 out of the 58 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a 72-year-old man and injured a 67-year-old woman near Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Earlier in the morning of Sept. 14, Russia targeted a minibus with a first-person-view (FPV) drone in the region, injuring a 60-year-old man.

First-person-view (FPV) drones were used to attack a multitude of locations all across the front line.

An attack hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five people, including a 13-year-old boy, near Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 57-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two other men, aged 71 and 74, were injured, he added.

In a separate attack on Kupiansk, Russian troops also injured two women and a man.

Four people were killed, and 10 others injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and eight others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukrainian drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, governor says
The Kirishi refinery is one of the largest in Russia and has a processing capacity of over 17 million tons of oil per year. A fire broke out at the facility during a Ukrainian drone attack, Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
UkraineWarDonetsk OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv OblastDrone attackRussia
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 14
Sunday, September 14
 (Updated:  )
Romania scrambles jets, Poland closes airport over Russian drone alerts.

"Russian military personnel know exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can stay in the air," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, commenting on the attacks. "The routes are always calculated. This cannot be an accident, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders."

Show More

Editors' Picks