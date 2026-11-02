Russian attacks kill 2, injure over 30 across Ukraine over past day as 10 regions face power outages

Russian attacks killed two people and injured 32 others across Ukraine over the past day, while strikes on energy infrastructure also caused power outages in 10 regions, local authorities said.

Russian forces continued targeting energy infrastructure over the past day, causing power outages in 10 regions as of the morning of Nov. 2, including Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv oblasts, the Energy Ministry said.

The situation was most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts, the ministry added.

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Power disruptions also affected the operation of the capital's metro and high-speed tram services.

Alongside attacks on energy infrastructure, Russian forces launched 193 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 2, including 75 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 154 Russian drones, including 58 jet-powered ones. As of around 8 a.m. local time, six more drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force added.

Drone impacts were recorded at 26 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine locations, according to the Air Force.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone struck a car, killing a 70-year-old woman and injuring two other people. Another Russian drone attack on a residential building injured a 64-year-old woman, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the city of Sloviansk and injured two others elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted 11 settlements over the past day, injuring nine people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 57-year-old man was injured in a Russian overnight attack on the Nikopol District on Nov. 1, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

A day earlier, Russian strikes injured five other people in the Nikopol, Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, and Kamianske districts, Hanzha added.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and struck an energy facility operated by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local authorities said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russian forces attacked seven communities with drones, injuring three people, including a child, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, the first night passed following the end of a localized ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia that had been agreed to facilitate the evacuation of residents from Russian-occupied Oleshky. Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 16 settlements, while two people were injured after stepping on explosive devices, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian attack on Obukhiv District injured a man, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.