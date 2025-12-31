KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
A damaged apartment block in Odesa on Dec. 31, 2025.
A damaged apartment block in Odesa on Dec. 31, 2025. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 6 civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Dec. 31.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 101 of the 127 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Oleh Kiper, governor of Odesa Oblast, reported that six people were injured due to the overnight drone attack, including three children between the ages of seven months and 14 years, all of whom were hospitalized.

Four apartment buildings and at least 14 cars were damaged, according to Kiper.

Become a member – go ad‑free

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said that two of their facilities were targeted in the attack. Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said that parts of the city were without electricity, water, or heat.

In Donetsk Oblast, the focus of the front line's most intense fighting, three civilians were killed and four injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling killed a 68-year-old man, and that several houses were damaged.

Russia shelled populated areas at least 697 times in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the last day, according to the region's Governor Ivan Fedorov. One man was killed and three people injured.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Sumy Oblast, Russian shelling killed one person, according to the region's military administration.

Viacheslav Chaus, governor of Chernihiv Oblast, reported that a man was injured by a first-person-view drone attack while delivering bread on Dec. 30.

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that over 30 towns and villages were subject to drone attacks, aerial strikes and artillery bombardments over the past day.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, authorities reported that two men aged 84 and 52 were hospitalized due to the overnight drone attack. Two houses were destroyed and six others damaged.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured in Bila Tserkva, a town 50 miles south of Kyiv, the regional administration said. One man suffered shrapnel wounds to his hand and head.

The governor of Kyiv Oblast, Mykola Kalashnyk, also said that electricity supply had been restored to 356,500 households in the region, but emergency power outages persisted for those living on the east side of the Dnipro River.

read also

2025 in 25 stories from the Kyiv Independent
As we enter 2026, here are 25 articles that reflected the year, from the rollercoaster of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy to continued Russian attacks on the front line and hundreds of miles beyond.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
UkraineRussian attackDrone attackCivilian casualtiesKyiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson OblastSumy OblastZaporizhzhia OblastDTEKRussia's attacks on energyOdesa OblastOdesa
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 31
Tuesday, December 30
 (Updated:  )
Trump 'very angry' about alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Dec. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Ukraine had tried to attack Putin's residence, an allegation Kyiv has denied. "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it," Trump said.

Zelensky announces upcoming high-level meetings in Ukraine, France.

National security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing countries, led by the U.K. and France, have agreed to meet in Ukraine on Jan. 3, according to Zelensky. The meeting will be followed by another meeting among state leaders, planned for Jan. 6 in France.

Monday, December 29
Show More

Editors' Picks