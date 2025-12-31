Russian attacks kill 6, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 6 civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Dec. 31.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 101 of the 127 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Oleh Kiper, governor of Odesa Oblast, reported that six people were injured due to the overnight drone attack, including three children between the ages of seven months and 14 years, all of whom were hospitalized.

Four apartment buildings and at least 14 cars were damaged, according to Kiper.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said that two of their facilities were targeted in the attack. Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said that parts of the city were without electricity, water, or heat.

In Donetsk Oblast, the focus of the front line's most intense fighting, three civilians were killed and four injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling killed a 68-year-old man, and that several houses were damaged.

Russia shelled populated areas at least 697 times in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the last day, according to the region's Governor Ivan Fedorov. One man was killed and three people injured.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian shelling killed one person, according to the region's military administration.

Viacheslav Chaus, governor of Chernihiv Oblast, reported that a man was injured by a first-person-view drone attack while delivering bread on Dec. 30.

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that over 30 towns and villages were subject to drone attacks, aerial strikes and artillery bombardments over the past day.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, authorities reported that two men aged 84 and 52 were hospitalized due to the overnight drone attack. Two houses were destroyed and six others damaged.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured in Bila Tserkva, a town 50 miles south of Kyiv, the regional administration said. One man suffered shrapnel wounds to his hand and head.

The governor of Kyiv Oblast, Mykola Kalashnyk, also said that electricity supply had been restored to 356,500 households in the region, but emergency power outages persisted for those living on the east side of the Dnipro River.