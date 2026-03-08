KI logo
Russian attacks Ukraine kill 3, injure 20 in Ukraine over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attacks on Kharkiv overnight on Nov. 23, 2025 killed 4 and injured at least 17 people. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 3 people and injured 20 others, including at least one child, over the past day, regional authorities said on March 8.

Russia launched 117 drones, including Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight, the Air Force reported. Of those, Ukrainian forces downed 98 drones, the statement read.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram that Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured 10 others. Those tallies take into account only the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that two people had died in Russian drone and glide bomb attacks, which injured seven others, among them a child.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration wrote that artillery and air strikes damaged seven apartment buildings and 18 private homes, injuring a total of five civilians.

Russia's overnight attacks focused on railway infrastructure, hitting a passenger train with 200 passengers in Sumy Oblast in the early hours of the morning.

More attacks disrupted railway infrastructure in western Ukraine, though Ukrainian Railways said most necessary repairs had been completed by the morning.

Russia attacked Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on March 7, targeting energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Russian attackDrone attackBallistic missileIskander MissileShahed dronesKharkiv OblastKherson Oblast
