KI logo
War

Russian drone strikes Ukrainian train with 200 passengers on board

2 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
Russian drone strikes Ukrainian train with 200 passengers on board
Trains and freight wagons stand on railway tracks at Lviv Railway Station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan. 18, 2022. (Mykola Tys / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Russian drone hit a passenger train in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on March 8, the media outlet Suspilne reported, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

The attack took place at around 5:30 a.m. local time, according to Suspilne.

The train at the time had 200 passengers on board.

Local authorities reported no injuries at the time, and passengers were redirected to their final stations. Train operator Ukrzaliznytsia, or Ukrainian Railways, told Suspilne that they planned no changes to the route.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The strike was part of a broader overnight aerial campaign on Ukrainian railways that hit a number of junctions in western Ukraine as well, with Ukrzaliznytsia reporting damage in Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia Oblasts.

The drone was preliminarily identified as a Lancet, one of Russia's preferred strike drones.

Ukrainian railways have had a rough go of the past several months as Russia has ramped up its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure near the frontline.

The campaign has not spared civilians. A similar drone strike at the end of January killed five people and injured two others in Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy's neighbor to the southeast.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

‘Logistical terrorism’ — Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian railways
Russia has escalated its strikes on the country’s critical railway infrastructure, targeting Ukrainian Railways, also known as Ukrzaliznytsia, in what appears to be a bid to disrupt military logistics amid new arms delivery announcements. According to the national rail operator’s reports, Russia launched twice as many strikes on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure in September compared to August — a critical development, since the full-scale invasion forced Ukraine to rely on rail as its primary m
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian RailwaysDrone attackRussian attackCivilian casualtiesRussiaLancet drone
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 8
Saturday, March 7
Show More

Editors' Picks