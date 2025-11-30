Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 38 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Nov. 30.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 104 of the 122 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched two ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

In Kyiv Oblast, an overnight drone attack on Nov. 30 killed one person and injured 19 others in Vyshhorod, a town 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Kyiv.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that four children were among the wounded, and that 11 people had been hospitalized with burns, shrapnel wounds, and smoke inhalation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack in a Telegram post on Nov. 30, sending his condolences to those affected.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and wounded seven others. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported damage to 11 houses as well as private vehicles.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that two people were killed and five were injured in the region in the last day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched air strikes, artillery strikes, and hundreds of first-person-view drones. Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that a child was injured and that 20 buildings, including houses, sustained damage.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, drone and aerial bomb attacks caused damage to houses, apartment blocks, and a school. A 68-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured in the attacks, according to regional authorities.

Four people were injured as a result of attacks in Kharkiv Oblast. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian strikes damaged residential buildings and a post truck.

In Sumy Oblast, regional authorities reported over 30 Russian strikes on 19 settlements with guided aerial bombs and drones. Homes were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the officials' statements.