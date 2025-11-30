1 killed, 11 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

One person was killed and 11 people were injured in Vyshhorod district as Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight on Nov. 30.



Among the injured is one child, and six people have been hospitalized.



A high-rise residential building caught fire and a private house was completely destroyed, according to head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Rescuers, medics, and psychologists have been working at the scene of the attack.



Russia has frequently targeted Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in the last few weeks, most recently with a mass combined drone and missile attack yesterday that killed two people, wounded 38, and left half the capital without electricity.