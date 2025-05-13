Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 13.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia launched the attacks despite a call by Ukraine and its partners for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in an attack against the village of Zoria, while two other civilians suffered injuries in the villages of Dorozhnie and Svitle, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a car of energy specialists in the Sumy community, killing a driver, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people, including a child, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia struck the village of Kindrashivka, injuring a 62-year-old man. A 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Ruski Tyshky because of a Russian attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian drone struck a car, injuring a 72-year-old man, according to the local military administration.