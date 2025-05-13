Become a member
Tuesday, May 13
Tuesday, May 13
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day
A vehicle of energy workrers destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on May 12, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 13.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia launched the attacks despite a call by Ukraine and its partners for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in an attack against the village of Zoria, while two other civilians suffered injuries in the villages of Dorozhnie and Svitle, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a car of energy specialists in the Sumy community, killing a driver, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people, including a child, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia struck the village of Kindrashivka, injuring a 62-year-old man. A 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Ruski Tyshky because of a Russian attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian drone struck a car, injuring a 72-year-old man, according to the local military administration.

‘Not what Putin was expecting’ — What we know (and don’t know) about Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have gotten more than he bargained for when, on May 11, he rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15. “This is not what Putin was expecting,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
Kateryna Hodunova

