News Feed, Kharkiv, Russia, Ukraine, War
Mayor: Russian attack on Kharkiv residential area kills 1, injures at least 12, including children

by Kateryna Denisova March 27, 2024 4:18 PM 1 min read
Cars are moving along a dark street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 24, 2024, as the city is experiencing power outages following a Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv's power system. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Russian troops attacked a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv on March 27, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 12 other people, including four children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under two Russian strikes, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. An attack damaged apartment buildings, according to the authorities.

Two of the wounded are in serious condition, Terekhov said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

2:13 PM

Samsung Pay will stop working with Russian Mir cards in April.

The move was likely spurred by the announcement of new U.S. sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card system (NSPK) in February 2024, which coincided with the second anniversary of the full-scale war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a penal colony in Russia.
9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
