Mayor: Russian attack on Kharkiv residential area kills 1, injures at least 12, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Russian troops attacked a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv on March 27, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 12 other people, including four children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under two Russian strikes, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. An attack damaged apartment buildings, according to the authorities.

Two of the wounded are in serious condition, Terekhov said.