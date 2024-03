This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

At least six people have been wounded after Russian forces struck the city of Mykolaiv on March 27, regional authorities said.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote at 2:32 p.m. local time that, according to preliminary information, a ballistic missile may have struck the city.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported 30 minutes later that at least six people were injured, including one in serious condition, but did not provide any more details.