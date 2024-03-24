Skip to content
Russia, Ukraine, War, Missile attack, Kharkiv
Mayor: Russian attacks destroy thermal power plant, all substations in Kharkiv

by Alexander Khrebet March 24, 2024 8:34 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Dnipro Dam in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 22, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
Russian missile and drone attacks have destroyed a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov told national television on March 24.

The mayor said that Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, experiences the most challenging energy situation.

Russia has recently once again intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching over 150 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure on March 22 in one of the largest attacks against the country's power grid.

The March 22 strike damaged the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

Energy workers are unable to provide a stable power supply across Kharkiv, according to the mayor.

He also said that electricity supply had been restored for approximately 40% of Kharkiv residents. Meanwhile, heating has been restored in 60% of the buildings, and almost all of them have water supply, according to Terekhov.

The city is imposing scheduled power outages.

The mayor also said it's unclear when the power supply will be restored in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, power supply has also been restored in Odesa following the March 22 attack, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, reported on March 24.

In a separate Telegram post, DTEK said that power supply had also been restored in Kyiv Oblast following the March 24 attack.

In the early hours of March 24, Russia launched its latest major missile and drone attack across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure and leaving thousands without heating.

A number of energy facilities in western Ukraine were damaged during Russia's major overnight strike on March 24, state oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz's CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

The attack also damaged an underground gas storage facility, Naftogaz reported on March 24.

Throughout the winter of 2022-2023, Russia launched a series of mass missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, killing dozens of civilians and causing blackouts nationwide. That winter, Russia severely hit almost half of the country's energy system.

The winter of 2023-2024 spelled yet another wave of massive strikes, but the resulting energy disruptions have not reached the scale of those in late 2022 and early 2023. Russia's attacks this year have for the most part failed to disrupt the country's power grid.

Deputy Minister: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have led to $11.5 billion in losses
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have amounted to at least $11,5 billion in losses for Ukraine, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said on air on March 23.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
