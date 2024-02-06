UPDATE: Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill 2-month-old boy, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces' attack on a three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with S-300 missiles during the early hours of Feb. 6 killed a two-month-old boy and injured three women, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The body of the two-month-old boy was retrieved from under the rubble of a three-story hotel. The baby was born on Dec. 4, 2023.

Three women aged 21, 28, and 39 suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized, including the mother of the deceased child.

The Russian military destroyed a three-story hotel in the town of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, during the early hours of Feb. 6. Zolochiv is about 40 kilometers away from Kharkiv.

Syniehubov said on Telegram earlier that four people were trapped under the building debris. Three individuals, including two women and one man, have been rescued.

According to Syniehubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian attacks over the past day.

Russian troops hit houses, administrative buildings, civilian cars, local cafes, and shops in the oblast.