Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Ukraine
Edit post

UPDATE: Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill 2-month-old boy, injure 3

by Mariia Tril February 6, 2024 8:46 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces' attack on a three-story hotel in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with S-300 missiles during the early hours of Feb. 6 killed a two-month-old boy and injured three women, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The body of the two-month-old boy was retrieved from under the rubble of a three-story hotel. The baby was born on Dec. 4, 2023.

Three women aged 21, 28, and 39 suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized, including the mother of the deceased child.

The Russian military destroyed a three-story hotel in the town of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, during the early hours of Feb. 6. Zolochiv is about 40 kilometers away from Kharkiv.

Syniehubov said on Telegram earlier that four people were trapped under the building debris. Three individuals, including two women and one man, have been rescued.

According to Syniehubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian attacks over the past day.

Russian troops hit houses, administrative buildings, civilian cars, local cafes, and shops in the oblast.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.