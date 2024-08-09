Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Kostiantynivka, Russian attacks, War
Russian attack against supermarket in Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka kills 2, injures 17

by Martin Fornusek and Kateryna Denisova August 9, 2024 12:12 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against a supermarket in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russia struck a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, killing at least two people and injuring 17 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The town came under Russia's artillery attack, according to the governor. Local outlet Novosti Donbassa shared the footage of the burning supermarket and ruined surroundings.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

One of the victims suffered severe injuries, Filashkin said. The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

"The attack against the supermarket in Kostiantynivka is another case of Russian terror. Warfare against civilians is all they can do," Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Kostiantynivka, like other settlements in the Donetsk Oblast, comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Another Russian attack on a local market in Kostinatynivka in September 2023 killed 17 people and injured over 30 others.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 30 over past day
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people, including a child, and injured 30, regional authorities said early on Aug. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Kateryna Denisova
Comments

8:42 PM  (Updated: )

Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
