Update: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills 17, injures 32

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of casualties from a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast today has risen to 17 killed and 32 injured, the Internal Affairs Ministry said on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. local time.

The strike hit the area of a local market, a number of shops, and a pharmacy, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

GRAPHIC CONTENT



This video, shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shows how Russian artillery shelled the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 6. pic.twitter.com/IHgVbaYNZp — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 6, 2023

The Internal Affairs Ministry added that the search and rescue operation at the site of the attack has been completed.

The front-line city of Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack."This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelensky said.