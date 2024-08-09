Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 30 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people, including a child, and injured 30, regional authorities said early on Aug. 9.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 27 "kamikaze" attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 50-year-old man was killed during a Russian artillery attack against a hospital in the Nikopol district on Aug. 8, authorities reported. A 74-year-old man was injured.

A hospital, a fire station, communal and transport enterprises, an agricultural company, a children's entertainment center, a high-rise building, and other buildings were reported as damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured 12, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A Russian glide bomb attack on the town of Selydove on Aug. 8 killed two civilians and injured 11 others, the governor said.

Two civilians were reportedly killed the same day during an attack against Kostiantynivka, and one was injured in the village of Niu-York.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured five people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Four of them – a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and two men aged 44 – were injured in overnight attacks on Kupiansk. A 45-year-old man was wounded early in the morning on Aug. 9 during a strike against the village of Slobozhanske, Syniehubov said.

Six people were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A critical infrastructure facility, a kindergarten, high-rise buildings, and houses were reported as damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and six injured in Russian attacks during the day on Aug. 8, the regional military administration reported.

One civilian was wounded during a Russian airstrike against the Sumy community.

In the Yunakivka community, a 22-year-old man and his 6-year-old sister were killed in a Russian attack. Another resident was injured, the authorities said.

Four people reportedly suffered blast injuries during an airstrike against the Khotyn community.

Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.