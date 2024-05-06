Prosecutors: Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 6, injuring four people, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces. Russia attacked the city in the afternoon, purportedly with a UMPB D-30SN glide bomb, damaging three high-rise buildings, a boiler room, and a car, according to the prosecutors.

"The epicenter of the damage was a neighborhood with dense residential buildings," the statement read.

Two men, aged 34 and 53, were reportedly hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. One of them is in serious condition.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, regional governor Vadym Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.