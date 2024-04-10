Update: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on April 9 kills 3, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Emergency Service retrieved two more bodies under the rubble of an apartment building following a Russian strike on the city of Kostiantynivka on April 9 in Donetsk Oblast, raising the death toll to three, the service said on April 10.

The attack partially destroyed a two-story building. On April 9, emergency services reported on a 60-year-old man who was killed due to the strike, while two other people were injured.

The number of confirmed casualties had increased by two the next morning after the completion of the rescue operations. The bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were found, according to the State Emergency Service's report.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, the latest Russian attack on Kostiantynivka damaged 27 houses, three high-rise buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building.

Over the past day, Russian forces also struck the outskirts of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring three people.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.