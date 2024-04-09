Media: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills civilian, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed at least one civilian and injured two women, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on April 9 based on preliminary information.

The entrance of the house reportedly collapsed as a result of the attack. A woman and a child may be trapped under the rubble, according to RFE/RL.

The rescue operations have been put on hold due to the threat of a second attack, the outlet wrote.

Local authorities have not yet reported on the attack.