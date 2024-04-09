Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russia, Ukraine, Russian attack
Media: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills civilian, injures 2

by Kateryna Denisova April 9, 2024 1:59 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian soldiers walk towards their positions in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2023. (Ignacio Marin Fernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed at least one civilian and injured two women, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on April 9 based on preliminary information.

The entrance of the house reportedly collapsed as a result of the attack. A woman and a child may be trapped under the rubble, according to RFE/RL.

The rescue operations have been put on hold due to the threat of a second attack, the outlet wrote.

Local authorities have not yet reported on the attack.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
