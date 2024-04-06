Syrskyi: Chasiv Yar remains under Ukraine's control, heavy battles east of city

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fierce battles are taking place east of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast as Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 6.

Chasiv Yar lies around 10 kilometers (six miles) west of Bakhmut and 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Avdiivka, two settlements that Russia captured in May 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

Russian proxies claimed on April 5 that Moscow's troops had entered Chasiv Yar's suburb, but Ukraine's military later refuted that statement.

"Chasiv Yar remains under our control; all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed," Syrskyi said on Facebook.

Russian troops have been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar, which they see as a crucial milestone for further advances toward Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk, the Ukrainian military said.

Syrskyi reported that the general situation on the front remains difficult as Russia "continues offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armored vehicles" in an attempt to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast.