Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Syrskyi: Chasiv Yar remains under Ukraine's control, heavy battles east of city

by Martin Fornusek April 6, 2024 1:38 PM 1 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (L) and General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. (Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Fierce battles are taking place east of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast as Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 6.

Chasiv Yar lies around 10 kilometers (six miles) west of Bakhmut and 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Avdiivka, two settlements that Russia captured in May 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

Russian proxies claimed on April 5 that Moscow's troops had entered Chasiv Yar's suburb, but Ukraine's military later refuted that statement.

"Chasiv Yar remains under our control; all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed," Syrskyi said on Facebook.

Russian troops have been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar, which they see as a crucial milestone for further advances toward Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk, the Ukrainian military said.

Syrskyi reported that the general situation on the front remains difficult as Russia "continues offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armored vehicles" in an attempt to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast.

Governor: 790 people still live in Chasiv Yar
Around 70% of the town, which had a population of 12,000 in January 2022, has been destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion, Filashkin said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.