Governor: Russian attack against Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast injures 3

by Dinara Khalilova April 9, 2024 7:20 PM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the outskirts of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring three people, Governor Vadym Filaskhin reported on April 9.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Sloviansk was hit in the afternoon, and three people aged 53, 64, and 66 suffered injuries, Filaskhin said on Telegram.

All the victims received medical assistance on the scene and refused hospitalization, he added.

Russia has recently increased attacks against Sloviansk and nearby settlements, according to Vadym Liakh, the head of the city’s military administration.

"For the first time in a long time, in Sloviansk, shelling is heard during the day and peak hours," Liakh said on Facebook.

"Therefore, I ask you to take a responsible approach to security issues. In the coming days, it is better not to leave the house without an urgent need."

Author: Dinara Khalilova
