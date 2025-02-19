Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peace Negotiations, Kaja Kallas, Marco Rubio
'Russia will try to divide us' — Kallas on US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia

by Kateryna Hodunova February 19, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read
EU Commission vice-president, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is talking to the media at the end of an EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Council at the EU Council headquarters on Dec. 16, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, Kallas said on X on Feb. 18.

A U.S. delegation met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and top presidential aide Yuri Ushakov in Riyadh on Feb. 18 to initiate talks on ending the war, the first official meeting between the two sides since the full-scale invasion began. Ukraine was excluded entirely from the discussions.

"Russia will try to divide us. Let's not walk into their traps. By working together with the U.S., we can achieve a just and lasting peace — on Ukraine's terms," Kallas wrote on X.

No concrete decisions were announced following the U.S.-Russia talks, but Ukraine's exclusion from the meeting sparked alarm in Kyiv and Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that no decisions about Ukraine's future can be made without Ukraine's participation.

Rubio claimed on Feb. 16 that the Riyadh talks were an exploratory first step rather than official negotiations and that Ukraine and Europe would participate once the official discussions began.

US-Russia talks on Ukraine peace — why Putin will be ‘very happy’
Russia on Feb. 18 ended years of political isolation sparked by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as a delegation of Kremlin officials met with their U.S. counterparts in Saudi Arabia to discuss how to end the very war it started. The talks ended with little in the way of
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.