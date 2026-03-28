Russia surveilling US military assets in Middle East to aid Iran, Zelensky says

Russia is sending Iran satellite images of U.S. military facilities in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 28, citing recent intelligence reports.

Some of the facilities have been targeted in recent Iranian strikes, as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran expands across the region and enters its second month.

Zelensky, who is currently in Qatar as part of a regional tour to finalize defense agreements with several Gulf nations, told reporters that Russia has been photographing a number of sites on behalf of Iran.

"This morning, there was a report that Russian satellites, acting in the interests of Iran, have been surveying U.S. military facilities in the Middle East and the Gulf region," he said.

"On March 24, they photographed the American-British base Diego Garcia on the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean. They also conducted surveillance of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the oil industry in the Greater Burgan field. On March 25 — Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. On March 26 — the Shaybah oil and gas field (Saudi Arabia), Incirlik Air Base (Turkey), and Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar)."

The day after Russia allegedly captured satellite images of the Prince Sultan Air Base, Iran launched an attack against the base that injured 12 U.S. troops and damaged multiple aircraft.

The Kuwait International Airport was also attacked by Iranian drones on March 28.

"When objects are being filmed in Ukraine, we always know that they need to be concealed, because an operation is being planned for their destruction. ... Everyone knows the purpose of the repeated filming — they are preparing," Zelensky said.

Russia's continued intelligence support for Iran against U.S. assets is particularly egregious given that Moscow has benefited from U.S. sanctions relief, the president said.

"It's strange. Sanctions are lifted, and the aggressor provides information to target objects, particularly those of countries that are talking about lifting sanctions or are already lifting them," he said.

On March 12, the U.S. issued a temporary license allowing countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea in an effort to stabilize global energy prices disrupted by the war in Iran. Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, including missile and drone attacks on civilian targets, continue unabated.

Zelensky said on March 23 that Ukraine has "irrefutable evidence" that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran, helping the country target U.S. facilities while profiting from American sanctions relief.

Western intelligence officials have further reported that Russia is not only sharing intelligence with Iran, but also shipping drones in military aid packages.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been dismissive of the reports, saying that Russian intelligence makes no difference in Iran's ability to strike back at the U.S.



